ARIES (March 21-April 19). Because there is always more to learn, you're seldom bored. The exception is the case in which circumstances disallow you to follow your curiosity. A restriction will lift -- hooray!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll find yourself in a fascinating position. The next 48 hours are marked by boldness and unpredictability. Because no one, not even you, is sure how this will go, all eyes are on you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you martyr yourself in the name of friendship, you'll only end up resenting your friend. The best reason to make a sacrifice is for how it defines you to yourself.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's hard to see the value of an opportunity on its face. You must proceed down the winding corridor in hopes it actually leads somewhere good. Even if you have to turn around and go back, at least your curiosity will be satisfied.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You've a keen instinct for when to get in and out of things. If you're in it, it's because you want to be. To stick with something because of the sunken costs would be a prideful mistake.