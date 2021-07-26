ARIES (March 21-April 19). You make sure that everyone around you is treated with respect, friendliness and care, and not just by you. You hold all you are affiliated with to the high standard you expect from yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Be sure to include people in a decision-making process. Ask them to work, and give something extra to figuring things out. People will commit to the thing they are involved with. A lack of involvement is a lack of commitment.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're on the lookout for a moment you can own, not sure what it's going to be, and versatile on the matter. You're ready to lob a funny quip, show up with the superstar look or swoop in to save the day.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Someone shares what they want to do and you'll get behind the goal, too, wanting to see it happen almost as badly as they do. It lifts the group when people are devoted to the outcomes of other people's lives.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you started this venture, you didn't have an audience in mind, but the more people you shared your journey with, the more people you wanted to see it. Now you have this slight pressure to perform, which makes things interesting.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Don't agree to the status quo; invent it! You won't know what you're capable of until you go through a process of raising the bar little by little until the level makes you feel keenly alive.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You have an idea. You don't need to convince anyone to get on board; you only need to explore, embody and enjoy your idea and the people who are a good fit will naturally involve themselves.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Each person is the center of their own scene, but some seem to own the role more than others. Your story overlaps with that of another in ways most pleasant. It's a co-star situation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Make your schedule before you start the day because some of what's on your list is hard. In the moment, you are not going to want to do them. The slight pressure of a predetermined schedule will keep you accountable.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What are you looking forward to in the next three months? Having a happening to head toward will organize you differently. Your schedule will fill with unexpected delights leading up to the main event.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You can assess the situation without judging the people involved. It's a good time to reiterate... everyone is doing the very best they can. When they know better, they will do better.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Don't wait for instructions or work through a to-do list written by someone else. You'll get the feeling that your ideas are the ones to follow. This isn't arrogance; it's truth. Act on it.
