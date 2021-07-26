ARIES (March 21-April 19). You make sure that everyone around you is treated with respect, friendliness and care, and not just by you. You hold all you are affiliated with to the high standard you expect from yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Be sure to include people in a decision-making process. Ask them to work, and give something extra to figuring things out. People will commit to the thing they are involved with. A lack of involvement is a lack of commitment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're on the lookout for a moment you can own, not sure what it's going to be, and versatile on the matter. You're ready to lob a funny quip, show up with the superstar look or swoop in to save the day.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Someone shares what they want to do and you'll get behind the goal, too, wanting to see it happen almost as badly as they do. It lifts the group when people are devoted to the outcomes of other people's lives.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you started this venture, you didn't have an audience in mind, but the more people you shared your journey with, the more people you wanted to see it. Now you have this slight pressure to perform, which makes things interesting.