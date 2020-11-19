ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can tell what people value because they talk about it, arrange their lives around it and make it the star of their show. Your observations will bring the insight to improve relationships.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Searching for meaning is a bit silly since it's never "out there" and always self-assigned. Meaning must be created. With all creations, there's a stage of experimentation. Meanings can be tried on. See what fits.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). A problem is always an opportunity and, in the case of today, a moneymaking one. You'll extend your imagination in a financial direction and come up with lucrative solutions.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Social comparisons abound lately. You have options and will exercise them. Spending time with those who honor your company makes it very hard to spend time with anyone who doesn't.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Vague ideas of who and how you should be will only leave you feeling unmoored. You need clear, measurable standards for yourself. Decide what tangible results to expect from yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The theme is immediate feedback, instant karma and fast turnarounds. It's as though the world is waiting for your interaction or even just your thoughts. You'll get help before you ask for it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It's unlucky to peak early or, even worse, to succeed on the first try. It's far luckier to make mistakes aplenty along the way so that you may experience the entire learning curve and become adept at duplicating success.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You collect experiences by the dozen and add to your collection daily. This makes you sophisticated, which comes with perks including a worldly point of view and a sense of comfort in a wide range of scenarios.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There's authority in stillness. A nonmoving presence exudes power, but it also requires power. Such control must be fueled. Before you take on busy work and busy people, consider the value of making no move at all.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You have been an excellent listener and a kindred spirit. Now, you will be on the other side of that experience, understanding what value it brings to weary hearts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The precipice of overwhelm is not a very empowered zone. This is the moment to narrow your focus. Pick one goal to crush and make it a small one, not too far off from where you are now.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). As soon as you sense that someone is trying to get you to do something, your first instinct will be to rebel. You reject the control of others. You're still exploring your own ideas and require no input at this time.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
