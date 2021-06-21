ARIES (March 21-April 19). No one likes to work with substandard tools, and to feel cornered into doing so under pressurized circumstances is even worse. Yet, this is exactly the recipe for today's magic.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To practice peace is to feel a kinship with the people next to you even when they do not believe as you do. This requires getting to common ground, which takes creative thinking, one of your many talents.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It's nice when everyone gets along, but nice circumstances seldom bring out the best in people. So when the energy is harmonious, enjoy it. And when it's not, you'll seize the chance to sharpen yourself.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Today's work doesn't have to be in your wheelhouse to be worthy of you. You can find fulfillment doing something very boring as long as you know how it's helping. To mingle as you do with the spirit of generosity is to be lifted.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The very same ideology that once gave you a much-needed sense of structure and a helpful viewfinder for the world will one day seem outdated, limiting and perhaps even untrue. Ideologies age out; mystery is ageless.