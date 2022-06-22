ARIES (March 21-April 19). Like a video game player creating an avatar, you don't have to play forever with the first character you came up with. You're free to start over whenever you want.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you rise high enough above the situation, you'll notice that even the most permanent-seeming losses and gains are relatively insignificant. Every change is temporary.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Social scientists note the human tendency to attribute special qualities to attractive people whether or not they actual possess said qualities. There's too much on the line today to risk being bamboozled by a pretty face.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The Taoist philosopher Lao Tzu suggested, "If you want to awaken all of humanity, then awaken all of yourself." You're certainly on the path as you develop a greater awareness of what's happening below the surface of you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A project without structure and standards can't meet its own purpose. You'll give a vague idea of some parameters to try. They won't all stick, but you have to start somewhere.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Don't worry too much about normality. When you back up for the wider view, there's a much broader range of "normal" than you would have thought. Step back again, and there is no "normal" at all.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You feel personally invested in someone else's battle. Perhaps there's an echo of this conflict in your own life. You would welcome the service of justice in the matter. What would that look like?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Maybe kindness alone can't evaporate the evil in the world, but it may stop some of it from developing. What if compassion is prevention? It's certainly worth a try.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There is much to be done and you'll processing life quickly. You'll work and play with people who have different rhythms. You don't have to match speeds to complement one another's styles.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Effective communication starts with setting up an environment people feel safe inside. Bonus if they also feel relaxed, comfortable and friendly. Inviting spaces do much of the work for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The experience at your fingertips is available to you and you alone. Others may have similar offerings, but none are entirely the same. Furthermore, no one else can do what you can do with this opportunity.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Sometimes it seems more fun to explore the world with someone by your side. Today it feels like you might accomplish more on a solo journey toward what most interests you.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0