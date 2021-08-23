ARIES (March 21-April 19). In-person meetings are the best way to go if you can swing it. What happens face to face will be completely different from anything that could transpire otherwise.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The truth about any moment or state is that it is impermanent. Any sense you have of yourself inside that moment is equally ephemeral, so ruminating is essentially useless.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). While it's true the world wouldn't run right without give and take, the onus to compromise shouldn't always have to fall on you. What would really happen if you more often dared to do what you wanted?

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There's safety and security in feeling you belong and are more or less like the others in the group. However, the ways you are different will not set you apart; they will instead be cause for fascination.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your talent for persuasion and negotiation gets stronger every time you use it. You're still learning what buttons to push. Though this changes with every deal, your intuition on the matter gets keener with practice.