ARIES (March 21-April 19). In-person meetings are the best way to go if you can swing it. What happens face to face will be completely different from anything that could transpire otherwise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The truth about any moment or state is that it is impermanent. Any sense you have of yourself inside that moment is equally ephemeral, so ruminating is essentially useless.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). While it's true the world wouldn't run right without give and take, the onus to compromise shouldn't always have to fall on you. What would really happen if you more often dared to do what you wanted?
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There's safety and security in feeling you belong and are more or less like the others in the group. However, the ways you are different will not set you apart; they will instead be cause for fascination.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your talent for persuasion and negotiation gets stronger every time you use it. You're still learning what buttons to push. Though this changes with every deal, your intuition on the matter gets keener with practice.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The word "yes" -- being just what you wanted to hear -- will make you smile. This affirmation is cause for relief, relaxation and celebration. It's also a signal. The real work begins.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don't tell all you know or show all you have. A glimpse is more interesting than a reveal, which should be saved until the very last moment for the audience who has earned it. And for the rest -- never.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). As the sign of transformation, you welcome the fascinating evolution of your own nature, which often occurs without your control or interference. However, the change is solely your invention today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Expectation has a way of blinding people to the possibilities outside of what they anticipate. Don't let this happen to you. Drop your preconceived notions and open up to more mysterious realities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You are used to obeying the driving force of your ambition. It benefits you to change it up. Give that ambition a rest and it will still be there when you come back to it. Settle into a process. Let that be enough.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Because you don't expect people to behave like you would, you'll see their unique gifts and earn the reciprocal attention ignited by the tender power of your quiet observation.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It feels like you're giving absolutely everything to love. But if you stop to consider the real-life limits and practicalities, the feeling changes. So don't stop. If you can't romanticize love, what can you romanticize?
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.