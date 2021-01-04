ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everywhere you go people are asking for feedback - robots, too. Corporations, social media posts, people around you, it's like your opinion is a precious commodity. Yes, and your attention and time are even more so.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everything adds to your momentum, even the things that seem to thwart it. Whatever comes up, you'll handle it like a boss, take the necessary recovery time, and then get into the action of accelerating your intentions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The risk worth taking won't involve the lottery or any other kind of game. The gamble to double down on is an investment in you -- your education, your dreams or even your whims.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Look for the answer to the trick. The flash pot is redirecting your attention, so what is it they don't want you to look at? What matters is the intention behind the magic. Can you see that, too?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your goal is to create a pleasant social flow and an environment of comfort and familiarity. You deliver better work from that sort of atmosphere and so will the others.