ARIES (March 21-April 19). First, you had worries about the endeavor. Then you did it enough to get comfortable, and next you'll take it further. You'll be excited by the challenge and look forward to commanding this realm.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're unlikely to participate in sheer fun for great lengths of time because you feel too much pleasure indicates an unbalanced life. You're probably right about that, but could you tip the balance just a bit in the name of joy?
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It doesn't seem like it would be so, but having less time to work on a project will lead to more creative results. The crunch will focus you on what matters and you'll be smart about how you use your minutes.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Once again, it's time to confront your inner critic, who is getting out of hand. Before you express your need for peace and space, be sure to give hearty thanks for all the good taste guided by your critic's vigilant presence.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are plenty of instances where it's appropriate to do the safe and expected thing, contributing to a smooth interaction without drawing attention to yourself. Not today. This one requires you to be bold and memorable.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your working habits didn't really need to improve, and yet they will as you make a practice of keeping up a certain pace. You are becoming more confident in your capacity to turn out results in any given timeframe.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're so productive now because you're using everything you feel to fuel your endeavors -- the good, the bad. There's nothing that can't be used here, so just throw it all into the engine.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Who is asking you to be the next superstar in your realm? No one but you. And you would be wise to give that expectation a rest for a bit while you dedicate yourself to the humbling repetition needed to gain practical skills.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You will take chances and perform experiments, each risk teaching you, among other things, how to access your intuition in the pursuit of meaningful results.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). With all the digital tools available to you, today's cosmic advice may surprise you. The stars indicate you will flesh out ideas and land on a direction for your project using the fastest technology available -- a paper and a pencil.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What you stand to win is well worth the minor risk of getting your feelings hurt. So, though you're fearful of certain outcomes, you'll move forward knowing what's at stake is far too important and exciting to indulge these fears.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don't always think of your interactions as creations, but they are. Each scene unfolding on the stage of life is an opportunity for beauty. Work purposefully. Meaning is the most powerful element in play here.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.