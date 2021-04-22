ARIES (March 21-April 19). First, you had worries about the endeavor. Then you did it enough to get comfortable, and next you'll take it further. You'll be excited by the challenge and look forward to commanding this realm.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're unlikely to participate in sheer fun for great lengths of time because you feel too much pleasure indicates an unbalanced life. You're probably right about that, but could you tip the balance just a bit in the name of joy?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It doesn't seem like it would be so, but having less time to work on a project will lead to more creative results. The crunch will focus you on what matters and you'll be smart about how you use your minutes.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Once again, it's time to confront your inner critic, who is getting out of hand. Before you express your need for peace and space, be sure to give hearty thanks for all the good taste guided by your critic's vigilant presence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are plenty of instances where it's appropriate to do the safe and expected thing, contributing to a smooth interaction without drawing attention to yourself. Not today. This one requires you to be bold and memorable.