ARIES (March 21-April 19). Maybe you don't have enemies, but it's also possible you just haven't recognized them yet. Often the enemy comes in the form of fun, temptation or a toxic friendship.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You know opportunity when you see it. It matters not whether your confidence is real or feigned. What matters is that you reach for it. Keep trying and it will soon be in your grasp.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As obligations load your schedule, time to yourself seems an unaffordable luxury. Not true! It's affordable if you pre-pay. Use the word "no" as your currency.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The problem is obvious, though it would be heavy-handed for you to point it out. The right attitude is a light attitude. You'll find what's positive and leverage it. Success!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You belong to a group but should keep your options open, too. Stay aware of group dynamics and the tendency for groups to enact behaviors more extreme than the initial inclinations of its members.