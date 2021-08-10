ARIES (March 21-April 19). Maybe you don't have enemies, but it's also possible you just haven't recognized them yet. Often the enemy comes in the form of fun, temptation or a toxic friendship.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You know opportunity when you see it. It matters not whether your confidence is real or feigned. What matters is that you reach for it. Keep trying and it will soon be in your grasp.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As obligations load your schedule, time to yourself seems an unaffordable luxury. Not true! It's affordable if you pre-pay. Use the word "no" as your currency.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The problem is obvious, though it would be heavy-handed for you to point it out. The right attitude is a light attitude. You'll find what's positive and leverage it. Success!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You belong to a group but should keep your options open, too. Stay aware of group dynamics and the tendency for groups to enact behaviors more extreme than the initial inclinations of its members.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You've embodied conventional virtues with much success. You will now benefit from enacting their opposite. You were consistent, punctual and dependable. Now, let them wonder in the mysteriousness of your absence.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Loosen up your rules and others will delight you with how they use those wide margins. And what about the restrictions you impose on yourself? Lift those too. Trust yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are driven to put something new in the world. Others have done something similar, but not quite like your version. Proceed and you'll be regarded as an original -- a title with perks!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The honor of your attention is meaningful fortification. Your eyes give acknowledgments more essential to the well-being of others than they'd care to admit.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). First, you'll take everything seriously. Then, you'll take nothing seriously. Compare notes at the end of the day. Determine which approach worked better for particular endeavors.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll bear witness to a person enacting a baffling behavior. Guess at the deeper story. What needs are being expressed or hidden? Curiosity is the gateway to wisdom.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The world is filled with ideas good, bad and, more often, neutral. People lean ideas to their own purposes. Instead of focusing on the morality of an idea, focus on the needs of people.
