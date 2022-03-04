ARIES (March 21-April 19). "Location, location, location," they say. They're not wrong. The number of lucky happenings and significant events occurring today will be entirely dependent on where you go.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You appreciate boldness and don't mind when things get wild. The weekend turns your social life on its ear. It's not who you know, it's how well you know them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There's a three-step secret to a magical weekend: Narrow your focus to one measurable goal; attach a timeline to your efforts; gather your crew and get to it. The world is your oyster.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If life is a song, your favorite part today will be a singalong group chorus. It's great the first time and then it comes around again and again. You'll be accompanied by friends, and all will join in revelry.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When up against unwieldy forces or currents too strong to fight, the only grace available is the act of surrender. You'll give yourself over, but not completely. When the time is right, a dormant kernel will reactivate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In spite of your desire not to draw attention to yourself, your goals cannot be achieved unless certain people take notice. So how will you make your pitch? Chances are it will be subtle and bundled into a service you'll offer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Life is not random; rather, it's an intricate orchestration of mixed events, some random, others curated, some haphazardly tossed in, others painstakingly crafted according to your preference.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you show up with good intentions, things might not go to plan, but they'll go how they are supposed to. For instance, today your attitude and gifts will meet the needs of the moment in a way you couldn't have predicted.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have emotional immunity to some moods. For instance, if people around you are tense and cranky you won't catch the contagion. Even so, you can't cure it. You'll have a better time if you keep your distance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Being productive is different from being busy. You'll prove the point with well-considered efforts, specifically aimed to yield a result you'll achieve without breaking a sweat, running around or rushing anything at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Don't be shy. The task at hand is too big for one person to handle alone. No one will know you need help until you ask for it. And when you do, you'll find out that people really love to help you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Relationships that reflect give-and-take are now more attractive to you than they used to be. As you follow the path of reciprocity, you will acquire the resources you need to overcome obstacles that previously held you back.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0