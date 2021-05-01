LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The places that used to energize you have gone stale or no longer exist. In these weird times, "new environments" can be taken as a metaphor. Go out in search of that very alive feeling.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Improvement is practically effortless today because it comes with a cosmic assist. You happen to want the thing that also is in the highest and best interest of yourself and many others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People think they know what's real but there are so many tricks around. Nature, light, fog, memory... and if that weren't enough, the tricks of the digital age are endless. You'll know what's real today because you'll feel it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You need to be your own advocate, and you will fulfill the role once you embrace it. Do you think you deserve an advocate? That's the first block to get over. Hint: You do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It's odd enough, but people who are on top of the world and experiencing high-flying success may not be half as happy as those who are struggling. In your case, embrace these days as though they were the good ole days.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Someone asking for your service is, in a way, a compliment. It says that they trust you, and makes you want to rise to meet their expectation and then soar beyond it.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

