ARIES (March 21-April 19). Having been lost at different points in your life, you consider it a blessing to know your purpose and fulfill it. Daily structures provide health-inspiring rhythms, even if the actions themselves aren't astoundingly healthful.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Needs are not weakness, and limits are not always negotiable. Pay attention to what your body is telling you. Sometimes, the tougher move is to take care of yourself instead of muscling through.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). In all matters of construction, including relationships, companies and physical structures, stability is the first tenant of the build. Do not lay a foundation on anything but the most solid ground.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The only makeover worth taking on is your own, as you'll get to steer the process, learn the lessons and enjoy the results. As for the others, inspiring them will be much more effective than trying to change them.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It's a time to stop comparing yourself and focus on what you have at hand. In addition to a unique collection of talents and resources, you are truly gifted with a sharp mind and the ability to quickly learn what you need to do to succeed.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The rules will go out the window, and everyone will act according to their understanding and feelings in the moment, allowing a prime opportunity for you to cleverly arrange things to benefit you and yours.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When a baby cries in public, it activates all mothers within earshot to care. This is how you respond to the cry of a soul. Your heart reaches out to all cries within your radius of feeling.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Energy flows through everything. Though perhaps there is not "good" and "bad" energy, there is certainly energy more or less conducive to your thriving. Invite that kind, and make an unobstructed path for it to enter your world.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Activities are only as productive as they are healthy because the cost of anything that wears away at your health outweighs the benefits. What gets done is far less important than the spirit in which it is done.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You want to be the reason someone smiles today. It's easy for you because you've gotten in the habit of watching what people enjoy and looking for the opportunities to put it in their path.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If only conflict were like a pest you could trap and carry far away from you and set free in some distant field. Well, maybe it is. Give it time and distance and see what happens.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Faith keeps you going when you lack evidence that your efforts will pay off. But don't rely on faith alone. Keep acquiring more experience until you see tangible results.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.