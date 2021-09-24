LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When a baby cries in public, it activates all mothers within earshot to care. This is how you respond to the cry of a soul. Your heart reaches out to all cries within your radius of feeling.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Energy flows through everything. Though perhaps there is not "good" and "bad" energy, there is certainly energy more or less conducive to your thriving. Invite that kind, and make an unobstructed path for it to enter your world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Activities are only as productive as they are healthy because the cost of anything that wears away at your health outweighs the benefits. What gets done is far less important than the spirit in which it is done.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You want to be the reason someone smiles today. It's easy for you because you've gotten in the habit of watching what people enjoy and looking for the opportunities to put it in their path.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If only conflict were like a pest you could trap and carry far away from you and set free in some distant field. Well, maybe it is. Give it time and distance and see what happens.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Faith keeps you going when you lack evidence that your efforts will pay off. But don't rely on faith alone. Keep acquiring more experience until you see tangible results.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

