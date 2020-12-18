ARIES (March 21-April 19). You call yourself "easy-going" because you're pretty accepting of situations and people. Although, when it comes down to it, you're not so easily won. It takes a special combination to light you up, which happens today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If life's a journey, then follow the rules of a savvy traveler; don't overpack. If you bring half as much as you want to, you'll be unencumbered. Rule two: Take twice as much money as you think you'll need.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you have a choice, it's better to copy someone who is already doing the work than to gather up theoretical knowledge. You could spend hours learning and still not have the practical experience necessary to do the job.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You've the sense that you're getting ready for something, though you may not be sure what. The vision is as faint as a drive-in movie played in the dead of noon. Don't you worry. Dusk comes soon enough.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If the best you can say of a connection is that it's easy, then you've said a lot. Sometimes the best camaraderie is lighthearted, breezy and even somewhat insubstantial, as it gives you a break from the burdensome side of life.