ARIES (March 21-April 19). There's no ideal condition for bringing out the best in a human. What works for one person is useless for another. Whatever condition makes you want to be where you are -- that's the right one for you today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Whatever you do, get warmed up for it. When you're warm, you're supported internally. You can trust yourself. Just as cold muscles are prone to injury, cold states of being are prone to mistakes.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're that risk-taker who is beloved because you're not afraid to be yourself. If they laugh, even better. You welcome levity whether you come by it accidentally or on purpose. All will be raised by you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Maybe you're not sure what you have to say, but you can be sure that you have something to say. Think and write about it. Talk it over. Others will benefit from hearing your unique take.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It makes you feel cool when you give recommendations that others turn out to love or spread awareness about a piece of culture that opens minds and brightens worlds. Guess what? You ARE cool. Share your good taste today.