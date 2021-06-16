LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The group participation route isn't always your favorite, but your current endeavor really does require a team effort. When one person is tired and ready to give up, another will be ready to help.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are, in fact, in the process of change. You happen to be so deep in it that it would be impossible to see what's happening, and you don't need to. That's a job for future you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You are well aware of how everyone likes a good storyteller and that bad ones are tolerated to varying degrees. You'll make sure you're interesting to talk to, which is partly about brevity and partly just reading the room.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your heart defies logic like that's it's job. For instance, the bigger your heart gets, the less worried you are about breaking it. Love seems to provide its own kind of protection.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your ego likes to think it's the source of your strength and therefore it beats its chest in a display of dominance when its position is challenged. The truth is real strength has nothing to do with posturing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Don't assume that being happy is better than being other emotional tones. The best feeling is the one that's coming up, no matter what it is. Fully feeling is fully processing, and eventually, this leads to peace.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

