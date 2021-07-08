ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are arriving at a juncture that many before you were unable to successfully navigate, their failures a motivating force behind your caution and senses on high alert. You can do this.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To the world, you're a diligent worker bee, but you experience yourself differently. Unmet expectation causes a discrepancy in you that no one else can see. You feel you should do more to get there. Is it even possible though?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you spread yourself thin, there will be a little of you on every sandwich, though maybe not enough to impact the overall flavor profile of anyone's meal. Say no to three things so you can give a more concentrated yes.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). As it was with the royals in days of old, the luxuries you share in your "castle" will really pay off. Entertainment wins battles without raising swords. Diplomacy is among the numerous unselfish reasons to invest in your home.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). While attempting to balance the professional, personal, creative and communal aspects of your life, you'll come to the inevitable conclusion that something's got to give. If you don't choose what, the universe will choose for you.