ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your values are such that you can watch the same television show as the person next to you and see something completely different. If you're also able to discuss that civilly, then you're with the right person.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Be there a while without trying to make sense of it. Life resists being forced to conform with one theory or another. When it does, something tangible will be lost, which does not even compare to the intangible loss sustained.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When you're in the mood and you put your mind to it, the energy you create around yourself is magical. Now, you'll do this when you're not in the mood and create the same effect.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Should you let the other person go on in a wrong belief unchallenged? Maybe not much would happen in the short term, but what will happen if you continue to do so over time?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Without good leadership, it is possible that everyone does a small piece of a job and the end result is hundreds of small pieces instead of one finished job. This is why you want to know both the leader and the plan.