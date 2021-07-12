LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're usually the peacemaker, so it's a little unusual, this feeling you get today... like you'd really enjoy sitting back and watching how the drama plays out. Popcorn, anyone?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Life has a way of rocking the boat, but this is not your first time to sea. You have ways of calming yourself and regulating your activities to fit the emotional tone you want to stay in. You create your own equilibrium.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You think about what's right instead of what's wrong. You certainly don't mind your opposite type chiming in, though. In fact, someone who's more worried about things will have valuable insights.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Touch base with the people who matter to you, including loved ones, customers and anyone contributing to the smoothness of society. Your acknowledgment means more than you know.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You start out having no idea about what might interest you, but you'll know it when you see it. Before long, the thing that never existed in your world becomes the star your world orbits around.