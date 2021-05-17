LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The untapped resources around you are so plentiful there's no time to tap them all. Where to start? You can afford to be a little selfish about it right now. Your preferences and interests are as worthy of serving as anyone's.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You keep finding new ways to be useful. You'll figure out how you can create convenience, relieve pain and solve the problem. Your efforts are only successful when they give you ease, too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Though the only way to really know if something will work for you is to try it, there are many things that are not worth the risk. Today, your educated guess will steer you very accurately.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You don't need all good examples around you as the inspiration for living right. In fact, it is the bad examples that can be the most motivating of all. You'll be shown an array of models, both aspirational and cautionary.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Should you dive in or dip a toe in? Much depends on the number of people in the pool. Your strategy will be determined by what others are doing and how many are doing it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Whether you sit in the sun or the shade is a personal choice, though it's dictated by things beyond your control. Metaphorically, your skin is sensitive and protection is required to avoid getting burned.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

