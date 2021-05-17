ARIES (March 21-April 19). Try not to get too caught up in how important a job is. Commit to the work, whatever it may be, as though the harmony of the universe depends on it. It just might.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The right mindset helps you cruise unimpeded by the worries or doubts of underconfidence and overthinking. It takes time and experimentation, but it's well worth it to learn how to conjure that mindset on command.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Lately, your feelings are often suspended as you wait to see what goes well and what blows up spectacularly. Every outcome is a sign that you're doing what you're supposed to be doing at this stage: testing it all out.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). As you find yourself actually enjoying the same process that others meet with dread, you prove a point about the power of interpretation. Cultivate this and you have the world in the palm of your hand.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There is no reasoning with what was born outside of reason's realm. Much falls into the category, including every animal and infant, and every fear or impulse that comes from the animal and infantile parts of the brain.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While the newbies may be wise to aim for incremental, reachable goals, the pros, who long ago separated their self-worth from the task at hand, will set the bar impossibly high and expect to fail gloriously and often.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The untapped resources around you are so plentiful there's no time to tap them all. Where to start? You can afford to be a little selfish about it right now. Your preferences and interests are as worthy of serving as anyone's.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You keep finding new ways to be useful. You'll figure out how you can create convenience, relieve pain and solve the problem. Your efforts are only successful when they give you ease, too.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Though the only way to really know if something will work for you is to try it, there are many things that are not worth the risk. Today, your educated guess will steer you very accurately.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You don't need all good examples around you as the inspiration for living right. In fact, it is the bad examples that can be the most motivating of all. You'll be shown an array of models, both aspirational and cautionary.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Should you dive in or dip a toe in? Much depends on the number of people in the pool. Your strategy will be determined by what others are doing and how many are doing it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Whether you sit in the sun or the shade is a personal choice, though it's dictated by things beyond your control. Metaphorically, your skin is sensitive and protection is required to avoid getting burned.
