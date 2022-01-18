ARIES (March 21-April 19). As the proverb goes, "If you have given nothing, ask for nothing." You'll get a request from someone who should not be asking for anything from you -- but you won't be sorry for giving anyway.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your secrets are safe with you, and yours is the only name on the list today. Keep the inner world on lock. Even sharing what seems silly and harmless could be problematic because things will get twisted in the retelling.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Comfort is something you haven't had a lot of lately, so savor these moments when the prevailing feeling is that everything is going to be OK.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The way to build a support system is to be a beam in someone else's framework. It doesn't have to be that organized a situation -- just coming together and figuring out how it fits will come quite naturally. Together you'll be stronger.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The planning stage is half the fun. Imagine the opportunity you wished for is finally knocking at your door. Do you have everything you need to meet the challenge? Get ready for what's surely coming.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People tell you things that are hard to wrap your head around -- not lies, exactly, yet you're not sure how much credence to give the story. Think of it as entertainment. Suspend disbelief.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Friendly cooperation with others will be necessary in order for you to reach your goal. Keep introducing yourself to new people. You have yet to meet the one who will help you the most.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Some of the rules you live by are imposed by society but the ones that govern most of your life were made by you. Revisit a few of them today to decide if they still apply.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Things have a way of getting overly complicated unless you are vigilant about keeping it simple. You will succeed in straight-forward missions that involve but a few steps.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Tried-and-true methods will always be there to employ. Today brings a chance to try something new. Even if it doesn't work as well, you'll be better for taking part in the experiment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your curiosity will be stirred by tales of peril, glamour and adventure. The more you learn about other lives, the greater your appreciation will be for the comforts of your own.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Unlike some you know, you are happy to shine when it's your turn but don't always have to be the center of attention. People thoroughly enjoy your presence, which involves the perfect balance of give and take.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0