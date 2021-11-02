ARIES (March 21-April 19). Strike lukewarm objectives from your list. Go for what you really want. Self-discipline doesn't always come naturally, but when your desire is strong enough, you'll do what it takes to get it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Most people don't take the time to craft their casual conversation, but you take pride in being as entertaining as you are informative. You'll tell a story that plucks on the heartstrings, tickles the funny bone and gets people thinking.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Some so-called methods of self-improvement will instead lead to diminishing the good resources you already have. Consider leaving things how they are, except appreciating or using them differently.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The intrigue of the unfamiliar, foreign cultures and other kinds of adventure call to you. Don't be afraid to dream big. You have time to make this happen. Think long-term. It's all doable with a good plan.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). New to the scene, it's hard to tell which actions are essential. The practices that serve no purpose beyond the political are extremely important to keep, as one wrong political move can thwart all production.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You got into it for fun, but this game you're playing is far more competitive than you'd imagined. Your own best intentions will not be enough to win. Add the power of a supportive team.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Without realizing it, you're making something for people to believe in. Your values shine through the work you do. The community feels the commitment inside your every gesture.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll be in a position to introduce yourself, your work or your cause. Note how your story has changed and is still evolving. The events you lived through are the same, but your take is different.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To stand out as more charismatic than the bunch is so easy. All you have to do is get your head out of the phone and tend to real life, and you'll be far ahead of the digitally engaged masses.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The fantasy has you escaping the grind of your normal life and landing in a new realm. There is good information to reap from this dream -- hints about what you really want out of life, and ideas about how to get it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If only you had a "Gilligan's Island"-type theme song to outline your backstory and sum up how you arrived in the current comic predicament. Alas, you'll come up with your own clever way to bring people up to speed.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). People can tell it's good to be you because you say it with your choices, your confidence and your generosity. You try to keep your joy low-key, but it still spills all over the place.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0