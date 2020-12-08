LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You can own the day and still move through negative emotions. Negativity isn't a bane to overcome; rather, it's part of life to process and use. Shade gives the picture dimension.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It will be impossible to dedicate yourself to solving a problem without accidentally solving something for yourself in the process. Everything you give will also be a gift to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Loving people can still harbor secret blame for one another for less-than-ideal outcomes. Though it's true that some of the problems are no fault of your own; it doesn't change what needs to be done about it now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If you knew that your whole purpose in an endeavor was to lay a launching pad for the next person's rocket, would you still put in the work? Of course, you would, just as your predecessor did for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You see what's around you and glimpses of something a little farther -- enough to tease you into journeying on. Pack fortifications. The distance is more distant than it looks.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If it feels like you're stuck in a spot, then it's only because you are. The good thing is that you noticed. Also, there are about ten easy ways to get out of this and hundreds of more hard ways. You're one phone call away from freedom.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

