ARIES (March 21-April 19). If anything close to perfection can be achieved, it will only be without the ego. But without the ego, perfection doesn't matter in the least because being fully present to the process is all that matters.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Making a wrong choice doesn't mean you owe yourself admonishment. This is all a learning process. Now you know the right move, and soon you'll do it so many times it will come automatically to you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You know what you want, and you ask for it in a way that makes it easy for people to say yes to you. Just make sure they are really qualified to follow through and you're golden!

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You're courageous and adventurous. Even when something is completely unfamiliar to you, you are still able to open your mind and heart to it. You'll thrive creatively because of this.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The mystic Osho said that all artistic activity is on the way toward becoming religious. Start a practice of creativity today, and it will lead you to a sacred place in your own soul.