ARIES (March 21-April 19). A project drags on. As arduous as this seems right now, it's important to get to the end and finish with a bang. You may have to reach deep to drum up enthusiasm for the last leg of the journey.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your adaptive nature gives you a competitive advantage now as the game changes before your very eyes. The way it worked in the past is not the way it works now. The future will bring even more changes.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). New situations heighten your senses. You'll notice what others who have grown used to the situation cannot see. Let the strangeness wear off before you decide whether -- and how -- a thing fits into your life.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You prefer decisions to limbo, action to inertia and resolution to mystery... and yet today offers exceptions to challenge your bias. Limbo can buy time; inertia allows for recovery; and so lovely is the mystery.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You feel your work is unfinished, but if you don't show it now, the chance may not come again. Keep in mind how incompletion invites collaboration, which will add energy to the endeavor.