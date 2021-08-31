ARIES (March 21-April 19). A project drags on. As arduous as this seems right now, it's important to get to the end and finish with a bang. You may have to reach deep to drum up enthusiasm for the last leg of the journey.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your adaptive nature gives you a competitive advantage now as the game changes before your very eyes. The way it worked in the past is not the way it works now. The future will bring even more changes.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). New situations heighten your senses. You'll notice what others who have grown used to the situation cannot see. Let the strangeness wear off before you decide whether -- and how -- a thing fits into your life.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You prefer decisions to limbo, action to inertia and resolution to mystery... and yet today offers exceptions to challenge your bias. Limbo can buy time; inertia allows for recovery; and so lovely is the mystery.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You feel your work is unfinished, but if you don't show it now, the chance may not come again. Keep in mind how incompletion invites collaboration, which will add energy to the endeavor.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll never know the sweetness of your attention. The questions you ask aren't meant to flatter people; though it happens. Even if you accidentally brush up against sore subjects, people are complimented by your interest.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You tell yourself what to do; then, when the moment arises, you may not feel so inclined. This is the human condition. It is superhuman to nudge, trick or encourage yourself into compliance with your own good intentions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Energy vampires avoid confident people and narcissists dodge the self-assured. Your strong sense of self-worth is repellant to any who would take advantage of you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Between the public and private self is a gap, the size of which varies from person to person. It's a red flag if the gap is a chasm, and a good sign if the gap is small enough to bridge with a hop.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Desire clouds vision. Awareness is strongest when you don't want or need anything from the situation. Neutrality allows you to see the truth of interpersonal dynamics.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The empathy you offer others costs you nothing and gives them more than money can buy. Take it further with action and a system of accountability.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Opportunities cannot present themselves; they need hosts. Prospects come in the form of people who need and want things. To seize opportunity is to serve people.
