LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The world is complex, and nothing is effectively assessed by itself. The larger context not only matters, sometimes it's everything. Your sophisticated mind can make room for several conflicting ideas at once, no problem.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Others will be inspired by the way you execute your plans. They will be motivated to apply your example in their own lives. Does it fortify you to know that you elevate the group just by being your best self?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Here's a rule of adulthood you have to remind yourself of from time to time (as it goes against what you once believed) and that's the liberating truth that life doesn't have to be fair to be good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Everything good will be accomplished by simply knowing the next right thing to do and then doing it. Distractions will abound. Don't let them get in the way. Turn off notifications.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When stressors have your mind racing forward and backward, the present moment, though ever-present, can seem somehow distant. Focus on the sight, sound and feeling of right now.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There are those who would indulge you -- not what you want. You'd rather be challenged and sharpened by the people around you. You're skeptical of flattery and prefer the company of those whose attention you must earn.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

