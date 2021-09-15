LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Life is the kind of teacher whose lectures seem to drift off-topic, but there's magic in this. You'll get a clue as to your most profitable move -- a sign from the natural world pointing your mind to an answer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Life is a song. Sometimes you dance to it and sometimes you sing along, but right now, you're in the mood to listen, learn and see what happens when others make the moves.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You don't have to accept what's in your head as the truth. You can change your thought, pick a new one or create one from scratch. Whatever your mood, you are one thought away from lifting it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Love's display isn't always a bouquet of romance or a glamorous foreign holiday. You'll give your love in doses as small as a spoon, as diligent as washed a dish and as moving as a carpool.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Wanting isn't wrong or right. It probably can't even be helped. While you can't effectively command yourself to want what's good for you, you can at least notice what you want and steer your desire toward the best option.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don't have to resonate with everything you come across. There are some emotions that are unhealthy to steep in. Your empathetic skills are on point, including the ones that keep you from unhealthy empathy.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

