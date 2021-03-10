ARIES (March 21-April 19). However complex the project may be, with all its moving parts to tend to and diverse personalities to contend with, the essence of your work still boils down to a simple directive: Do the next right thing.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your agenda may feel off. Ask, "Why am I doing this?" Reasons like guilt and obligation may surface. Maybe you still have to follow through, but at least you'll approach in full consciousness of your motives.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You take great pleasure in connecting people, and you consider it your job to do it well. There's more to it than just making an introduction. You create the structure and social safety that helps everyone relax and shine.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your thoughts about a thing can go in many directions, which is why you're better off if you stop thinking and start doing. Your action will be far more deliberate, making things go in one direction -- the one that works in reality.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It's better to express stress than to swallow it. Avoid eating or drinking the tension. Instead, drain it from your body onto the pavement you walk, or onto the page on which you write your mind and feelings.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You are not defined by your past, but your way of thinking of it can be very defining indeed. The new person you are now sees what happened a little differently than historic you saw it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). One way to prove to yourself that you are not defined by the past and the things that have happened to you is to create a new identity fashioned purely to your preferences.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Being with that energizing person is like being born, reborn and a hundred times made new. Now the phenomenon has developed to the point where you don't even have to be in close vicinity. The thought alone brings a quickening.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The one receiving all the attention won't be the most powerful one in the room. You'll tune your eye to the dynamics of power and see it vividly at work. This deep level of understanding will give you more options.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Even more than usual, others will follow your lead. This will be especially true regarding your approach to all things you. The things you say about yourself, the way you treat your time and value your efforts... they'll follow suit.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Brick by brick, you are building the empire of you. Right now it feels like more of a single-room studio of you. That's only because you're so focused on the main priority. The expansion is coming.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's a change you want and a chance to contribute the elements to help bring it about. Of course, it's not all up to you. It's going to take a team, if not an entire army, to make this happen. Your contribution matters, though.
