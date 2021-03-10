ARIES (March 21-April 19). However complex the project may be, with all its moving parts to tend to and diverse personalities to contend with, the essence of your work still boils down to a simple directive: Do the next right thing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your agenda may feel off. Ask, "Why am I doing this?" Reasons like guilt and obligation may surface. Maybe you still have to follow through, but at least you'll approach in full consciousness of your motives.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You take great pleasure in connecting people, and you consider it your job to do it well. There's more to it than just making an introduction. You create the structure and social safety that helps everyone relax and shine.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your thoughts about a thing can go in many directions, which is why you're better off if you stop thinking and start doing. Your action will be far more deliberate, making things go in one direction -- the one that works in reality.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It's better to express stress than to swallow it. Avoid eating or drinking the tension. Instead, drain it from your body onto the pavement you walk, or onto the page on which you write your mind and feelings.