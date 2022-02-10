ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll feel the call to do something domestic. You're presented a new professional opportunity. Think twice before you dismiss it. A new income stream might be just what you need.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It feels like what you're going through now will go on forever. Not true. Keep moving -- that's the important thing. This too shall pass, and the reward will merit the expenditure.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It's sad you can't be with your loved ones, and yet there's an upside too. You will soon discover the joys of reconciliation. Distance and time between your visits will make the connection ever sweeter.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). No one can honestly say they want peace while still fighting. Lay down your arms. The other team is as tired of the battle as you are, and they will do the same.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There is no need for you to be right all of the time, but if someone says you're wrong, you want proof. Also, you want to see the "right" way in action. Rigorous fact-checking will serve you well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Take bigger risks, go to bigger places; these are the rules of the game. So much of it is simply geography and being brave enough to stand in one place over another.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The love experts have spoken: Don't fall in love with someone who flirts with everyone. If you disregard this advice (or received it too late), then at least take comfort in the fact that whatever happens next, it's nothing personal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). As most of the relationships in your life are involuntary (family, neighbors, co-workers), it makes sense for you to be very choosy about the ones that are voluntary (friends and more.) Exercise your right to be picky.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll discover the level of risk that suits you best. Your financial horizons open up. Don't settle for what's offered to you, as you're luckiest while being proactive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If you were to summon all your powers of creativity to redesign yourself, who would the new you be? Don't let the ones who knew you before hold you back. They'll adjust.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A conflict is still dragging on. You may not be sure if you can pull off a certain task, but the fact that you want to try bodes well for your success.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Maybe there really is a time for everything, and yet you can count on the fact that it's seldom a convenient time or one that's under your control -- another argument for doing instead of waiting.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0