LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Maybe it seems like you're acting out of character, but really, it's just that certain people bring out rarely seen sides of you. The unpredictability of this fascinates even you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don't have to say or do anything for people to feel your energy. You take care of your own heart, happiness and focus. You send out the sweet, attractive energy, and people respond in kind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll be inspired by the people you meet and the stories you hear. You may not realize the good you do for others just by giving your supportive attention and listening well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). As gardeners know well, many seeds look alike. It's early, and the ideas are folded in on themselves -- pure, featureless potential. Put them in dirt to see what happens. If it's not what you want, you can always try again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Conforming to certain culture norms is sometimes necessary to survive, fit in and influence others. But conforming all the time is soul-crushing. You feel a rebellion coming on.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The bear who wants honey bad enough is willing to risk bee stings. You're much cleverer, though, and will stand by watching until you figure out how honey can be had without a chance of getting stung.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

