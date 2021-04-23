ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don't set out to be original, but you're working with something other than what was available in the example. Using different ingredients and techniques yields unique results.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You could dismantle a thorny challenge by untangling one vine at a time, or you could do it like the goats and gardeners, not bothering to pick anything apart. Whether your chew it down or cut it up, you'll make quick work of this.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). They say, "Work smarter, not harder," though we can only work to the level of intelligence we have. It's not about working smarter; it's about being smarter. Take time off of work to read, get other experiences and develop skills.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It will be better to err on the side of assertiveness. If you don't get the response you hoped for, at least you'll feel good about speaking the truth and giving everyone a chance to know and participate in your reality.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People run, but really there's no way to avoid it. Pain is as entwined with existence as is breathing. Accepting this inevitability makes pain-free times, such as you'll have today, all the sweeter. You'll live on wings of exuberance.