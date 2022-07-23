ARIES (March 21-April 19). If emotion were an ocean, the words would just be boats bobbing on the surface. Feeling moves people like rhetoric and reason cannot.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). No one would guess the amount of work you put into making a transaction go smoothly. It wouldn't occur to you to want a reward for helping others, though you will be rewarded nonetheless.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll be the host and the center of attention. For many, this would be a lot of pressure, but you're ready for it. You are so creative that you can take any situation and turn it into an opportunity.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). With your quick mind and strong intuition, you will solve problems of all kinds today. They don't even have to be your problems for you to experience a great deal of satisfaction.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People have said you're psychic. Remember when you predicted the future accurately and accidentally, without even intending to make a prescient statement?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While many of your relationships bring sweetness to life, some bring a good amount of stress. You still believe that in time you will be grateful for these relationships.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Opportunities are missed by those who rush to completion. Endings are very important, and they deserve time and attention. It's not a race and there is no ribbon to break through at the end.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll express yourself well without calculation or rehearsal. The message simply rises up and leaps out. The act of speaking up is important to your self-esteem.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There's much to enjoy about where you are today. The next voyage seems more glamorous than this one, but that's only because it reflects the light of pure potentiality.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're sensitive to all kinds of vibrations, and when you feel tension in the air it's so tangible to you that you'll either be driven to find its source or determined to get as far away from it as possible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Supercharged feelings race through your veins. You'll make the powerful choice to use your emotions instead of letting them use you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Knowledge, topical medicine and beauty products are all things that must be fully absorbed before they will work for you. Soak in your experiences.