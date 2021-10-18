ARIES (March 21-April 19). You lost something irreplaceable back there; knowing this is a sign that you're living right. To recognize and celebrate the specialness of things while you have them, knowing that someday you will mourn, is to live fully.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll be pitching and persuading. The best presentations you'll ever make are the ones no one asked you to make. Ideas drop in from on high, and the impulse to follow through comes straight from your heart.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You know when you're onto a good idea and you don't need anyone else to affirm it. In fact, any opposition you hear will only serve to steel your resolve.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You're working for smiles today. When the smiles happen, you're among them. There is one person in particular whose happiness will have you sweating. All hard work pays off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're a part of this -- the only part of this you have complete responsibility for. Taking care of yourself is taking care of those around you. Self-love is one of the most essential things you can do to put love into the world.