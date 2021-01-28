ARIES (March 21-April 19). Every day you wake, eat, dress, care for your dearest responsibilities and do it without a second thought. This is because, when it comes to behavior, dailiness wins out. You're in the process of adding a new habit to your days.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). We don't see the world how it is; we see the world how we are. Even so, the closer you can get to understanding the actuality of the world, the more effective your day-to-day actions will be. It's a day for vision tune-up.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Take precautions to guard your time against invaders. The robbers will not come with masks and guns; rather, they have the faces you adore as they offer entertaining distractions and ego-involving dramas.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Language can enhance your understanding or impede it. To see the situation differently, lift the words out and observe only the action. What's your new interpretation?
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There is usually something absurd lurking in the normalcy of daily things that everyone takes for granted. It's a fun thing to see and point out to kindred souls who share your sense of humor.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Do not underestimate the power of belonging. People will do the most illogical things to fit in. They will stick with their crew when it makes no sense and has no clear benefit to them. Plan for this.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You can see the merit in a thing, admire what it took to build and support what the thing stands for -- all while knowing it's not for you. You like what you like. Arguing with anyone's sensibility is both futile and unnecessary.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Are you starting to think of your consciousness and mental space as a precious commodity? The world would not be clamoring for your attention were it otherwise. Precious commodities need protection.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Discovery brings you a particular kind of thrill that can be found nowhere else. Follow your desire to leave what you know and let your curiosity wrap its fingers around a new form.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're no stranger to wielding power, and your approach has matured through the years. If you're going to be relentless at anything, you want to be relentlessly charming.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If ever there was a day in which you could do only what you felt like doing, you do not remember it. Your duties become you and vice versa. Only take on responsibilities you wish to become.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Beliefs are often more social than factual. If you want to understand a person whose creed doesn't make sense to you, perhaps you will be enlightened with a look into their family, friends and community.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.