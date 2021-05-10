ARIES (March 21-April 19). You've come to the point in an interaction where a softer stance will benefit all. Seek resolution, not conquest. This frees up energy to spend on more important and uplifting things.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The intensity of emotion you feel can be disproportionate to your actual investment in the relationship, indicating a bit of unresolved historic pain in the mix. It's an opportunity for dealing and healing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Children like to be treated as though they were older, and adults like to embody the liberties of youth. Both will get their wish today, a day that favors closing generational gaps.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's counterintuitive, though you'll witness it firsthand and understand the truth of it: Things can be dark in a way that lets the light in. You'll see very clearly and know exactly what needs to be done.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Though you carry yourself everywhere, the conscious awareness of what it's like to be you waxes and wanes within. It's strong today, this unequivocal feeling: Home is where you are welcomed to a place you never left.