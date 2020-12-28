ARIES (March 21-April 19). While it's wise to give your energy to those who can best appreciate it, to give it where it is most needed and will never be returned is sublime. You'll surpass your own ego for the sake of doing what is right.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll be in a position to give feedback. Less will be more. Give 10 excellent points, and you'll get polite nods but nothing will be remembered. Express one big takeaway and improvements follow.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You will have all of the success you are prepared for, which is, of course, the perfect amount. How does this make you feel? It's the perfect time to work on your fear of success, which is more prominent in you than a fear of failure.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Love, in its most thrilling form, is extremely unreasonable. When you're feeling the fervor, it's hard to leave the other person alone. Though you'll like how it turns out when you leave plenty of space for longing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are days you plan to seize, days you were told to seize, days that seem ripe for the seizing. Then there are days you were born to seize, or perhaps the day was born to seize you.