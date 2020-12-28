ARIES (March 21-April 19). While it's wise to give your energy to those who can best appreciate it, to give it where it is most needed and will never be returned is sublime. You'll surpass your own ego for the sake of doing what is right.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll be in a position to give feedback. Less will be more. Give 10 excellent points, and you'll get polite nods but nothing will be remembered. Express one big takeaway and improvements follow.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You will have all of the success you are prepared for, which is, of course, the perfect amount. How does this make you feel? It's the perfect time to work on your fear of success, which is more prominent in you than a fear of failure.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Love, in its most thrilling form, is extremely unreasonable. When you're feeling the fervor, it's hard to leave the other person alone. Though you'll like how it turns out when you leave plenty of space for longing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are days you plan to seize, days you were told to seize, days that seem ripe for the seizing. Then there are days you were born to seize, or perhaps the day was born to seize you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Every silence has its own soundless tone. There's someone whose silences you have come to learn so well that their tones bounce inaudibly in the echo chamber of your heart, nonetheless vibrating with meaning.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You will not be sure what is stopping you until you ask yourself the good questions, which are not tricky in the least. In fact, the most excellent question is so obvious you missed it: "What's stopping me?"
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You have a drive to elevate the mundane. You're not trying to push ordinary things out of their place in this world; rather, you're trying to leverage a whole section of settled, dingy world back up into the sunlight.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Rarely does "I need some time to think about it" result in answers, if it even results in thinking. The actual message is, "I need some time to figure out how to present the answer that is already inside."
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When someone unknowingly rubs you the wrong way or hurts your feelings, you have been known to react internally in several ways you won't show. You like to work things about between you and you first.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're about to sing yourself to the world. Don't waste all the courage and coolness this takes with bad timing. Make sure to let it ring out when you have the best chance at being heard.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your talents breathe with grace. Your actions beat with soul. There's no way you should diminish this by throwing shade at your own accomplishments. Go on and shine at full brilliance.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.