ARIES (March 21-April 19). If your sense of personal responsibility is more stringent than those around you, seek different company. When you're among innovators, you'll innovate; when you're among leaders you'll lead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's true that people are attracted by looks, money and power, but the thing that makes you most attractive today is an X-factor having little to do with those attributes.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Being mired in your own thoughts and routines can have a dulling effect that could cause you to miss the good stuff. The small efforts you make to change things up will keep you alert to your opportunities.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You are a giver. If you don't feel like you can make a contribution gladly, then you'd rather wait for a better moment. Your timing and judgment are impeccable.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It's as though there are twice as many thoughts running through your head. Luckily, you have the talent of volume control. You will turn down the worry and turn up the cheerleading.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're more influential than you realize. As long as you stay alert to how the words you use, the behaviors you display and even your casual statements have power, you will have no regrets.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Even when only half the marching band is playing the right notes, it still sounds pretty much like music. Today's dealings involve a large organization that's rife with problems, but to some degree it's still fulfilling the purpose.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Different perspectives and styles will clash. Although there are times when conflict can be invigorating and elevate the outcome, this is not one of them. Steer clear and re-address tomorrow.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Throwing money at a problem might not be the most lasting solution, but in today's case it will be the quick fix that lets you move on. If you don't have the money, this is an opportunity for cleverness and networking.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You can't decide the external weather, but you can go to a temperature-controlled room. Neither is it possible to totally rule your internal weather, but you can erect and inhabit temperature-controlled rooms of the mind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). List five things you can do to move forward and then do them. If they are the wrong five things, you will still learn enough to choose a more effective strategy tomorrow.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There are those who will turn everything into a competition. You prefer almost any other approach: minding your own business, seeking agreement, working together... your way will work best for all.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

