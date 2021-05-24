ARIES (March 21-April 19). Mixed in with your sunny and constructive thoughts will be a number of unhelpful ones trying to pass themselves off as truth. Shut them down by questioning your thoughts to make them prove their merit.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The first step to acing the assignment is understanding that there is one. Find out what is expected of you, and then decide whether it's an expectation you care to fulfill.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll play around with your mental focus as if it were the zoom lens of a camera, toggling between a very detailed observation and the wide focus that lets more world in and makes problems seem small, if they exist at all.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You already learned the unhappiness that can come from mistaking the extras for necessities. A grateful heart remedies the distortion; a humble attitude prevents such confusion from happening in the first place.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It may seem like you crave a particular circumstance, though it could really be a feeling you're craving -- and that can be conjured in a number of ways. Stay open to the possibilities.