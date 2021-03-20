LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You keep picking up more skills. Today, it's soft skills such as reading the room, guessing what another person is feeling and needing, and then finding that cool way to offer up just the thing that would make the difference.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Memories bubble up. You'll learn by examining things in the past that didn't go so well. Why now? Because this is the moment of optimum readiness. Everything needed for the processing is right here.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). As for psychic pain, it's a symptom like any other. If the wound were healed, then you wouldn't be hurting. This day comes with an emotional x-ray to show you exactly what the problem is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Just know that if you reach, you're going to be off-balance; the precariousness is just part of it. Seasoned reachers stay rooted in the ground, even as they open their arms, ready to receive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Do you know your purpose with a person? Once you've nailed that, you can choose ahead of time what to focus on. When you do get the chance to connect, your connections will flow in the direction of your purpose.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You will use positive words to describe yourself and your life because you really feel that way. Really feeling that way isn't a function of being a positive person; it's a function of having the discipline to focus on the positive.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

