LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You can value what you don't understand, and that is the magnetizing effect of mystery. Learning more about a thing doesn't necessarily make you want it more, and, in fact, demystification often lessens desire.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don't worry about learning who you are. When you're in action, your own identity is the farthest thing from your mind. Focus solely on doing what needs doing and your character forms quite on its own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It gets so cinematic you'll be looking around for the camera crew -- is this for real? Yes and no. The drama is heightened for effect by those who are fueled by people's reactions. They'll go until the attention runs out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A certain amount of outrageousness will be tolerated and rules will be bent right to the edge of their breaking point. It's all in the name of love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What didn't work the first time might not work the second or third time either, and yet you are undeterred. Pause to examine this. Why do you keep coming back? Does this problem need persistence or a change in approach?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Everyone you do business with or socialize with will have their own expectations, each with a contagious influence, and they all, at certain points, intersect. Your experience and awareness allow you to manage it.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

