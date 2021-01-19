LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don't have to wait for inspiration, because the muses like to play with you. You do, however, have to start the game so they know the rules and where to join you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). At that fruitless point in the process where the less tenacious would throw up their hands in defeat, you take a breath and ask, "Is there anything else I should try?" That makes all the difference.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You know what it's like to feel overqualified for a role you embody on the regular. Then, suddenly, from out of the blue, doubts rain down. Sure, you still have things to learn, but you're enough. You're more than enough.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The rules might not make sense, but it makes sense to follow them. The team will trust those who follow protocol and respect the chain of command. Doing what's proper and doing what's smart will be the same thing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You won't know who your fans are until you put your work out into the world in a bigger way. In the end, you'll be well compensated for all the time you spend making things just to your liking.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're too busy to investigate the unproven tract, and it won't make sense to do so when there are so many well-worn options with testimonials and money-back guarantees to boot!

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

