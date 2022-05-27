ARIES (March 21-April 19). Ambition and drive are cosmic gifts that sometimes can feel like a curse. You'll do what it takes to make your plans happen as close to your imaginings as possible.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're well aware of the risks involved in a venture, which is why you prefer to be around the optimistic people who don't mention danger at every turn.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If the needle of time were to go back to the beginning of the record it would still play the same song. There's no point to longing, regret or wishing things were any other way than they are right now.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don't always have the luxury of choosing what style you'll receive your life in. Some things only come one way. The rarer a thing is, the fewer your options. All the more reason to appreciate this unique package.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You may not get the reaction you were going for because this isn't a movie, and no one is following your script. Even so, roll with the improvisational moment and brilliance ensues.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While accidentally ignoring things is a recipe for disaster, ignoring a thing on purpose will be an effective tactic for the win. Neglect is an especially useful state when applied to unwanted things.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A deadline looms. A decision must be made. Here are your choices: Do it well, do it on time or do it within your budget. Pick two. Only two are possible.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Friends point to your strengths, critics point to your faults and loved ones accept you for both. Unconditional love is real. You know this because you give and receive it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You can't stick to the recipe when you don't have all the ingredients. Lack leads to invention. You'll change it up and create something better for the challenge.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You take on the issues of society like they were your own. It's almost as though your connection to humanity carries a great weight of responsibility... yep. Now, why don't the others seem to know this?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You don't have to have the necessary experience before you start. You'll pick it up as you go, just as you always have. Each relationship teaches you something different.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Liking a person is one thing; the day-to-day of a committed relationship is quite another. No need to think too far into things, though. Relationship success is creating fun in one moment at a time.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

