LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Authenticity and transparency have been buzzwords for years now, to the degree that you're starting to doubt anyone who uses them too much. It's similar to how you've learned not to trust people who say, "Trust me."

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Responsibility doesn't burden you in the least today. In fact, you have become so strong through your various roles that you hardly notice the weighty load you regularly carry.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You can feel free and simultaneously follow a schedule. In fact, if you didn't schedule your free time, you'd either have far too much of it or none of it, both unfavorable and unliberated states.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're so attractive when you're doing your thing, and the deeper you get into it, the more attractive you become. You wear your passions like a well-styled, custom look.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Sometimes, people who think they are offering you their support actually seem to make things more difficult than when you were doing it all on your own. Watch out for that dynamic today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Admirably, you want to please others and ease their burdens. The best way to do this now is to please yourself. You may actually find it more difficult, as there will be some investigation involved in knowing your own preferences.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

