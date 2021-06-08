LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). In time, everything turns over. Neighborhoods, hierarchies, families, countries... the new will overtake the old, and you wouldn't want it any other way. Don't fret about the future. Put your all into using your mighty moment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It isn't easy to climb to the peak. Traveling downhill is quicker! Yet many lament the descent. Rest assured, one level is not better than another. The journey is great not despite its variants but because of them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your loved ones want to please you, but they do not know the way to accomplish it. You feel that if you have to show them, they don't know you well enough. True, but how will they know you if you do not show them?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Memories will morph into stories that change ever so slightly with each telling. If told enough times, the memory isn't of an event but of a story of an event. Either way, it's gleaming treasure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It is said that ghosts go through the same rote motions they enacted in life, clueless about the ineffectiveness of it. Haunting ideas are the same. A liberating awareness will disrupt the pattern.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Friendship is, for the most part, a completely voluntary relationship. That is both the beautiful and the tenuous thing about it. You cherish your friendships, fully realizing their vulnerability.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0