ARIES (March 21-April 19). It's hard to say which is more difficult -- the battering down of instinct necessary to resist the temptation your inner animal is lunging for or the consequences that go along with giving in.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You think you know what you have, but you really don't. This is why it will be a delight to hear your admirers talk. Bonus: The compliments don't go to your head. You'll use your charms to make other people feel charming.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). First, you were dazzled by the potential in a person, and then later you asked yourself, "What did I see in that person?" The answer: what you wanted to see. Your vision becomes more accurate with every experience.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Anything that pays off intellectually pays off -- period. If you're wondering if you're going to make money, consider that may be an irrelevant question when it comes to pursuits likely to polish your mind and soul.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Context and culture play a huge part in people's decision-making. Your work goes better when you dive deeper into understanding the values and challenges of the people you're trying to serve.