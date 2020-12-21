LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Realizing that you lost something is a step toward finding it. After all, those who are oblivious don't think to start the search. No regret, no blaming, all that's needed now is wide-open eyes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll do some positive thinking about a situation, not just practically sorting out the plusses but impractically projecting a future in which they are maximized and glorified.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When you consider all that had to happen for you to land here, your presence and position in this glorious mix is nothing short of astounding. Revel a moment in the sublime wonder of this and be revitalized.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Be proud of where you've been and feel free to spin it. It's your story, and you have every right to tell it, color it, arrange it, diminish it, sing it, act it or publish it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). To communicate well takes focus. You're inclined to give all or nothing today. A large part of you doesn't wish to communicate, except by quietly working on the things that matter to you, which says a lot.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You've now spent so long on the inside of a problem that you can't seem to understand the larger context. Ask for feedback from someone you know to be successful in the arena.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

