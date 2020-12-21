ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are captivating, and yet, most will hide their interest. Still, to the astute observer, your influence will be obvious. People will either do as you say or, more likely, do as you do.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're well-aware that sometimes the best communication is no communication. Brief silence sends a message. Long silence sends a different one. You'll use it to your advantage today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your travels, either physical or intellectual, open your eyes to new ways of thinking about life. Your imagination will explore the potential of concepts in a way that is so you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Don't be surprised if you go to the expert seeking answers and wind up with more questions instead. The real answer is the solace of an agreement you make with yourself that you can handle any development.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The fear of failure and rejection is not a sign of weakness; rather, it's a marker of intelligence. To note the feeling and still move into the area of danger is a superior exercise with unparalleled benefit.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Being too comfortable, people can lose their manners. The mode that works best for relationships is neither completely at ease nor too worried about making a mistake. You'll ride a nice tension between those states.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Realizing that you lost something is a step toward finding it. After all, those who are oblivious don't think to start the search. No regret, no blaming, all that's needed now is wide-open eyes.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll do some positive thinking about a situation, not just practically sorting out the plusses but impractically projecting a future in which they are maximized and glorified.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When you consider all that had to happen for you to land here, your presence and position in this glorious mix is nothing short of astounding. Revel a moment in the sublime wonder of this and be revitalized.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Be proud of where you've been and feel free to spin it. It's your story, and you have every right to tell it, color it, arrange it, diminish it, sing it, act it or publish it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). To communicate well takes focus. You're inclined to give all or nothing today. A large part of you doesn't wish to communicate, except by quietly working on the things that matter to you, which says a lot.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You've now spent so long on the inside of a problem that you can't seem to understand the larger context. Ask for feedback from someone you know to be successful in the arena.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
