ARIES (March 21-April 19). Confusing communication is an opportunity to sleuth your way to the truth, or something close to it. The story is an argument, and the argument is a story.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are duty-bound, though this is a loyalty of your own making. You decided what was required, and you will fulfill it. An independent mission such as this is the stuff of vitality.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your choices are clear. You can either fall back asleep to dream another dream, or you can get out the pen and paper and start hashing out the original dream. Start with a to-do list.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). In a good relationship, there is no such thing as a winner and a loser. If one person is losing, you both are. You have to be on the same team or it won't work.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Not everyone is bound to a civic calendar. You'll have to work out scheduling, and the ins and outs of school and business will be considered. You'll find a way to fit in what's important to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Persistence often wins out. Though tenacity is the hallmark of many successful people, most successful people also know when to back off and let the other person come forward.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You know how to make yourself useful, but if you make this your default, you'll only get, well... used! You're a person, too. You deserve pleasure as much as anyone. Your No. 1 responsibility is to enjoy yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You've been considering a move, and you'll make it very soon. Get ready. There's an element of self-discipline involved in the ramp-up. You have it in you. Get in motion and you'll find it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Decisiveness is attractive. Vacillation makes people nervous. Sometimes you want people to be nervous, but not now. You'll decide one way or the other and take action; this carries you into a happy mood.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You have a passion for understanding. This will not be shared by 90% of the people you know, yet you won't be lonely in it. Your curiosity is mighty fine company.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Maybe it's better not to ask people what they meant by something after the fact. So much life goes by every hour. Memory fails. Instead, be very present in the moment of discernment, which is to say now, always now.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You can pretend to be someone you'd like to be, but who you really are is lovelier to the right crowd. The right crowd should include yourself. Self-acceptance is the supporter of all change.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

