HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY

Horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Each person is a world, all bundled up with a network of associations. You'll look at all your attached "items" and think of ways to make this bundle more enticing to everyone, especially you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In some respect, you'll be a repeat offender, doing something you told yourself you didn't want to do again. Maybe this persistent behavior serves a purpose you haven't considered yet. What do you think that might be?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll move through different moods without getting hung up on any for too long. A full range of feelings is in store for you in this emotionally fluid state. You're like a painter with every color available.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When social interactions get slightly off track, it's best not to apologize, complain or explain. Keep it pushing along. All will be accomplished and reconciled in one way or another.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You will contribute much more than you had planned to and walk away from the exchange feeling richer. That's how you know you gave to the right place.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll get a chance to ask questions but don't be too direct or probe too deep. Lightness and goodwill create a bubble of safety in which people feel safe to reveal themselves and give good information.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Ask someone you respect to weigh in on your situation. You've grown so used to seeing it that your perspective has gone stale. Fresh eyes will help you see where your efforts are best placed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You will be guided by your connection to nature, especially animals. You'll be reminded how each being on the earth has a unique experience. Learning about and imagining those experiences will enhance your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Feedback is a gift, though unfortunately, it can't be exchanged for something you like better. Maybe you didn't ask for a critique, but you'll get one and find the value in it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You feel the pressure as much as anyone around you but instead of feeling squeezed, you interpret the sensation as a push in the right direction. As you drop your resistance, momentum will be on your side.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There's a danger of being too serious today. And if you can't seem to shake this feeling of grave reality, don't worry. When the sun goes down, it takes your worries with it. Evening will be light and lively.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Advertisers would have you believe otherwise, but attention and effort improve your self-image more than any beauty product. Others experience you the way you do. When you feel amazing, you look amazing, too.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

