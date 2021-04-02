ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your work is complex, but there is no need to concern yourself with making a lot of logistical or aesthetic choices. Focus on catering to the needs of others, and your style evolves organically.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). This day's agenda seems simple on its face, but what had to come together to make it just the way it is? Small parts made up of smaller parts, each turn relying on a hundred before. Ponder this and you'll gain profound insight.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). This problem is like a maze. There is a higher vantage available, but it comes at a cost. To see your way out, you must give up what you want from the situation. Do this and your mind floats up and sees all. The route becomes clear.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What advice would you give to your former self? There are plenty of people in the same position you were in back there who could use the leg up. It will be heartening to realize what you've gained along the way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Turn up the volume on your inner guidance system because you're going to make the best decisions from your heart's intuition. There is no button or knob for this. It's like Siri. You just call out and ask.