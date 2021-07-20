ARIES (March 21-April 19). Another mark on the calendar. You're doing your thing every single day and not expecting anything of it except that you continue to do it to the very best of your ability. This is the path of greatness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When you know you're going to go the distance for someone, wear good shoes. In other words, the relationship has to be comfortable. One way to make things more comfortable is to tell the truth early on.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You don't create an appetite by feeding people. Hunger is the driver. If you want someone to be driven to your project or solution, you need to create distance to the prize.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You can take the reins and steer a relationship pretty much anywhere you want to go. This is true power, accompanied by its constant companion, great responsibility.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Of course, there are no little people. Those who believe there are variations in the inherent worth of others are confused at best. The wrong-headed will be influenced and taught via your example.