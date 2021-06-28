ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are those who would withhold their approval as a means of inclining you toward the fulfillment of their wishes -- a lot of rigamarole for you. Ask for the honesty and directness you'd prefer, and you just might get it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Go easy. What bit of complexity can you let go of? Simplicity of thought and action will make room for joy. Patience and accordance with the way things are will bring peace to a chaotic world.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It is only natural to want to possess these beautiful, temporary states that, ultimately, cannot be owned. It is wise not to throw money at problems that cannot be solved with money.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The spirit of competition is alive. You wish to be as bright, quick and sharp as you possibly can be, therefore you wish only the best for your opponent. People at their best raise the level for everyone.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Wandering is just what people do. Eyes, minds and bodies flow sometimes purposefully, other times aimlessly, with a restlessness that is part of the human condition. Allow for it. Guide yourself back with kindness.